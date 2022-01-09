Mexico Receives 2.7 Million COVID Vaccine Doses From Moderna Amid Omicron Scare

Mexico is currently threatened by a massive surge of COVID cases as the death toll surpassed an alarming 300,000 mark. However, the country has got some relief after the California-based pharmaceutical business, Moderna provided them with 2.7 million doses of COVID vaccine on Saturday. As per AP, this week, Mexico recorded 3,00,000 test-confirmed coronavirus deaths, but the government analysis of death certificates puts the true toll at nearly 460,000 as the country conducts less testing.

Mexican officials who greeted the shipment's arrival at Toluca Airport stated that the vaccines received will be used to inoculate teachers in the country. Over 2.7 million teachers have received their first vaccines in April and May. The majority of them, however, were given one dose of the Chinese Cansino vaccine, which appears to lose potency over time.

Mexico has now received over 200 million vaccination doses and is working to reopen the schools in the country. Education Secretary Delfina Gómez said that they are happy to receive this donation from Moderna, which will definitely assist more boys, girls and teenagers come to classes with better safety and confidence, according to AP News.

After a busy holiday vacation season, coronavirus cases have increased significantly in the Mexican states of Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, and Mexico City, which are three of the country's most popular tourist destinations. The number of cases in Mexico City increased from 276 on December 1 to 3,793 on January 3. Another state, Quintana Roo set a daily case record of 574 instances in March, but the state came close to breaking it on Dec. 30 with 562 cases, according to the Washington Post. Federal public health data suggests that the state of Baja California Sur has had the greatest percentage of confirmed cases among its entire population of any Mexican state since December.

57% of the Mexican population fully vaccinated

Throughout the pandemic, Mexico has been welcoming international visitors. The country has authorised the use of 10 different vaccines and has fully vaccinated 57% of its population, according to Hill. With the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, COVID-19 cases have risen all over the world. Early investigations suggest that the new variant is less dangerous than prior variants like Delta.

