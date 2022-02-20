A helicopter has crashed on Saturday afternoon into the ocean just off the coast of Miami Beach, according to a tweet by the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD). Following the helicopter crash, two of the three helicopter passengers who were on board were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. After required treatment, they were declared to be in ‘stable’ condition. As per Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, the third passenger was not harmed in the incident, CNN reported.

As per the MBPD tweet, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m (local time) and Miami police, Miami Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue department along with other partner agencies have rushed to the scene to respond. The video footage released by MBPD shows that the chopper was flying when it started to descend into the ocean near a bunch of swimmers. Further, other photographs and videos shared on social media show a portion of the chopper was over the water, with scores of people swimming and riding boats nearby.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



As per CBS Miami, the chopper named Robinson R44 has crashed into the ocean. Furthermore, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was on the site, and a two-block stretch of the beach spanning between ninth and eleventh streets has been cordoned off, according to police.

The beach area between 9 to 11 Street is currently closed. The FAA is responding to the scene.



FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash

The reason for the accident remains unknown. According to a statement from the FAA, “The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

In addition to this, Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares described the incident as a "control crash," as per NBC Miami. The Miami Beach Fire Department also stated, “if this crash has happened 50 yards more inland, we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands.” They have found this accident to be “incredible, insane” as no one was hurt in the crash.

Meanwhile, beachgoer Sean Adams, who was visiting Miami Beach, explained the collision as a "harrowing" event to CNN affiliate WPLG. The chopper moved "back and forth over the deepwater several times," according to Adams, an aviation mechanic. The aircraft began to tilt after it crashed, and "the whole beach ran to the scene," he claimed.

(Image: Twitter/ @MiamiBeachPD)