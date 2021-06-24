Miami-area Condo Collapse Kills At Least 1, More Fatalities Expected

A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday. The accident has claimed the life of at least one person and has trapped several residents in rubble and twisted metal, according to the Associated Press. However, the authorities said more people could be dead. A rescue operation is currently underway to pull out people trapped under the rubble.

“We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department. “What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed.”

According to Charles Burkett, the Mayor of Surfside, wherein the incident took place, the building was “literally pancaked” when the incident took place. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive,” he added. As of now, rescuers have pulled out 35 people alive from the wreckage and heavy equipment was being brought in to give the rescuers more access to the collapsed condo.

Burkett further said that two people were brought to the hospital, out of which one passed away. He added that 15 families walked out of the building on their own.

The cause of the unfortunate incident is unclear as the authorities did not say what might have caused the collapse. Burkett said that the work was being done on the building's roof but he didn't see how that could have been the cause of the destruction.

The collapse tore away walls and left a number of homes in the still-standing part of the building exposed in what looked like a giant dollhouse. Rescuers, who rushed to the site immediately, are currently working on the building’s roof, as per AP report. Meanwhile, the authorities have initiated a probe into the cause of the collapse.

On Thursday at 1:30 a.m., #MDFR responded to reports of a building collapse at Champlain Towers, a 12-story, 136-unit apartment complex located at 8777 Collins Avenue. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/VmqW2zKO0z — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Eyewitness Accounts

Talking to AP, 63-year-old Barry Cohen said he and his wife were asleep in the building when he first heard what he thought was a crack of lightning. The couple went onto their balcony, then opened the door to the building’s hallway to find “a pile of rubble and dust and smoke billowing around.” "I couldn’t walk out past my doorway,” said Cohen, the former vice mayor of Surfside. “A gaping hole of rubble.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Carr was sleeping in her room in a building nearby the condo when she was awakened by the loud boom sound. As she woke up, the building’s fire alarms went off, and she and her family went outside and saw the collapse. “It was devastation,” Carr said. “People were running and screaming.”

Search & rescue efforts are ongoing, with #MDFR crews searching the building and the debris around the structure for any survivors. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/LqQ2lj5EHn — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

#MDFR began search & rescue efforts. Firefighters rescued 35 occupants from inside the building. Out of the 35, 10 occupants were treated for injuries and two were transported to local-area hospitals. #SurfsideBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/Q0M8DXbChz — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Image: MiamiDadeFire/Twitter