Miami Building Collapse Death Count Rises To 36; Rescue Mission Underway

The Miami building collapse incident took place in the early hours on June 24, at around 2 am, the Champlain Tower's, South Tower in Surfside, South Florida, partially collapsed. Further, prompting a massive search-and-rescue response as many people were reported missing. It's unclear at this stage why the building collapsed, but it has been speculated that it had been sinking over time, which may have contributed to the collapse. It's likely that the actual cause of the collapse won't be known for months, if ever. However, it is important to find out exactly what happened, and what it might mean for similar buildings in Miami and around the world.

How deep have the Miami Dade Police Department delved into the probe?

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava while updating on the whereabouts of the unfortunate collapse that took place in Surfside, Florida, stated that the death count had risen to 36.

Speaking at a web conference she quoted, "The death toll increased to 36 as eight victims were found on Tuesday (EDT). 109 people still remain unaccounted for at Champlain Tower South," as reported by an agency. Mayor Cava also added that only 29 of the dead had been identified and some of them remained inside the building at the time of the collapse.

She acknowledged that waiting for this kind of news is unbearable and that too when it is the 13 day of the search. While rescue personnel have been giving their level best, they rationalised but adding that the prime goal was to identify the survivors. But the mission was getting difficult because of the 'Elsa Hurricane' which is bound to touch the South-Eastern part of the USA.

What is the 'Elsa hurricane'

Hurricane Elsa is considered the first hurricane of the season and particularly a category 1 type, but it certainly won’t be the last one,”. Heavy rainfalls and strong winds had left some parts of the Caribbean without water, electricity and internet. And more are forecast this weekend. Flooding is a real threat for the most vulnerable families in the next few days. Our teams across the Cari

Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 112km/h (70mph) early on Tuesday. Slow strengthening is forecast through Tuesday night and Elsa could be at hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. Its core was about 152 kilometres (95 miles) northwest of Key West, Florida, and 290 kilometres (180 miles) south of Tampa. It was continuing to move to the north-northwest at 16km/h (10mph), according to a hurricane research centre

Flooding and the potential for a few tornado's had jeopardised the rescue mission and the Miami Dade Country Fire Rescue department had halted the search at 1 am. Almost 5 million pounds of concrete had been removed in a rescue operation since June 24 and the rescuers had to pump water out of the garage and are looking for alternative strategies to continue the rescue mission.

Experts who have reviewed available data about collapse say probe into its cause should focus on potential failures near the base of the building

Image Credits - AP