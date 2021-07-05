Miami Building Collapse: Partially Collapsed Surfside Condo Ordered To Be Demolished

According to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the partially collapsed condo complex in Surfside, Florida, will be dismantled on Sunday night by authorities.

"The demolition of what's left of Champlain Towers South, the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, will take place between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 am Monday (local time)," the Mayor stated to a local news portal. She went on to add that the ruins of the structure will be removed as soon as it is demolished, with the goal of providing rescuers access for the first time to portions of the garage area that are a centre of interest. This could provide a sharper view of any spaces in the rubble that might be hiding survivors.

Levine Cava said, "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."

She coined the term "energetic felling" to describe a demolition approach that "uses small, strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place."

As a result, the destruction will be limited to the local vicinity of the structure, but adjacent people have been advised to remain indoors as a precaution, CNN reported. The mayor cited dust and other particles as a "unavoidable byproduct" of the demolition.

As many as 24 people have been confirmed dead, with another 121 people still missing. However, new information about the structural integrity revealed in a 2018 engineering assessment is becoming available.

What lead to the collapse

In 2018, an engineer discovered a "serious flaw" in the building's design as well as structural issues that needed to be addressed, which became the cause of the tragic collapse. Three years of contradictory messages, unrest among condo board members, and hand-wringing by building residents over the multimillion-dollar cost of fixing the problems followed.

Residents at 8777 Collins Ave. were aware of some of the problems, but no one realised they were dealing with a ticking time bomb. It wasn't until it was too late that they realised they'd made a mistake.

Two more deaths identified

On Saturday night, Authorities had identified two more deaths in the partial collapse of the building. The bodies of Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81, were retrieved Friday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Cattarossi is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter whose body was previously removed from the rubble. The 7-year-old's father was a Miami firefighter who reportedly assisted in her rehabilitation.