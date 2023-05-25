Miami Zoo Ends Petting Experience Of Kiwi 'Paora' After It Sparks Outrage In New Zealand

A zoo in Miami, United States (US) apologised on Tuesday after a video showing a kiwi (the bird) named Paora being handled by humans resulted in protests in New Zealand where the flightless species is the national bird. The outrage was sparked after the video footage of so-called “kiwi encounters” at Zoo Miami in Florida, US was posted on social media, showing the bird being handled by visitors while being kept awake by artificial lighting.

Wildlife photographer Holly Neill, posted a video on Twitter showing clips of the encounters, and said it was “appalling” to see a kiwi treated this way. “It’s being kept awake during the day despite being a nocturnal species. When it runs to hide in a dark box, they open the lid,” she wrote.

The treatment of this poor kiwi at Miami Zoo is appalling. I'm so mad about this. It's being kept awake during the day despite being a nocturnal species. When it runs to hide in a dark box, they open the lid. It's so upsetting to see taonga treated like this. pic.twitter.com/IDuq4gNN0c — Holly (@HollyNeillNZ) May 22, 2023

“For $ 23.36 USD, Miami Zoo will let you disrupt a nocturnal, endangered kiwi by forcing it into artificial lighting and allow you to touch it. I’m so upset about the welfare of this kiwi.”

The kiwi population in New Zealand has seen a devastating fall in number in the past years. The birds, which once numbered around 12 million in New Zealand, have seen their population plummet to just 68,000, according to the Save the Kiwi charity, and conservation efforts have raised awareness of their vulnerability, reported CNN.

Before long, an online petition to “Help save this mistreated Kiwi” had gathered thousands of signatures. “He has been tamed and is subjected to bright flourescent lighting 4 days a week, being handled by dozens of strangers, petted on his sensitive whiskers, laughed at, and shown off like a toy,” the petition read.

“Kiwi are nocturnal animals, who should be kept in suitable dark enclosures, and minimally handled. The best practice manual for kiwi states that they shouldn’t be handled often or taken out of their burrow to be held by the public,” it continued.

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins responds

The controversy drew the attention of the New Zealand government’s Department of Conservation, which tweeted that it would “be discussing the situation with the American Association of Zoos & Aquariums to address some of the housing and handling concerns raised.”

We would like to thank everyone who has raised concerns about Paora, the kiwi at Miami Zoo. While offshore kiwi are managed separately, we'll be discussing the situation with the American Association of Zoos & Aquariums to address some of the housing and handling concerns raised. — Department of Conservation (@docgovtnz) May 23, 2023

Zoo Miami released a statement apologising for the “handling and housing” of Paora. The concerns raised “have been taken very seriously and as a result, effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered,” the statement reads.

“Again, we are deeply sorry,” it added, before outlining the changes it would make to improve the situation. “Plans are presently underway to build a special habitat for him that will continue to provide him with the shelter that he needs while respecting and supporting his natural instincts,” the zoo said. “It will be developed in such a way that we can teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public,” it added.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins hailing the country’s defence of the bird, told journalists, "It shows that Kiwis take a lot of pride in our national bird when they’re overseas, and they do take action if they see kiwis being mistreated."