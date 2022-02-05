Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Stealing Nearly $300,000 From Actor Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti on Friday was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for stealing from one-time adult film actor Stormy Daniels. According to AP, Avenatti was found guilty on both counts of wire fraud and identity theft for wrongly pocketing about $300,000 of the $800,000 advance that was paid to Daniels for her explosive book, ‘Full Disclosure’, which included details about an affair she says she had with Donald Trump before he was the US president. Speaking to cameras outside a federal courthouse in lower Manhattan on Friday, Avenatti said he is "very disappointed" in the verdict.

“I am very disappointed in the jury’s verdict," he said as quoted by AP. "I look forward to full adjudication of all of the issues on appeal. Thank you.”

As per the media outlet, Avenatti has said that he will continue to fight the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24. US Attorney Damien Williams said Avenatti blatantly took advantage of the "solemn" attorney-client relationship to line his own pockets. The federal prosecutor also said that rather than advise his clients in their best interests, Avenatti instead used his law degree as a license to steal.

Avenatti faces prison time for other fraud conviction

It is to mention that Avenatti was convicted in 2020 of extortion, the transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and wire fraud in connection to threats he made against Nike, the sports equipment and apparent giant. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years behind bars for the aforementioned crimes. However, he was released from the now-defunct Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in April 2020 over COVID-19 concerns amid the rise of the pandemic. Since then he has been in home confinement at a friend’s apartment in California and now is also set to report to prison for the conviction later this year.

As per reports, Avenatti recently also filed a formal claim for $94 million in damages against the Bureau of Prison for his treatment at MCC, where Avenatti alleged that he was treated poorly in dire conditions at the order of then-Attorney General William Barr. Moreover, Friday’s federal trial was also an unusual stage for the bitter, ongoing personal feud between Avenatti and Michael Cohen, who is Trump’s former fixer and personal attorney. Cohen, who made payments to Stormy Daniels to conceal the alleged affair with Trump, made multiple appearances at the trial to seemingly taunt Avenatti.

(Image: AP)