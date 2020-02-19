Michael Bloomberg To Sell His Company If Elected As US President

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg would reportedly sell the financial data and media company, Bloomberg LP if he is elected as the United States' President. While speaking to an international media outlet, Bloomberg's adviser Tim O'Brien said that the presidential contender would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would then sell the company. He further added that the proceeds from the sale would go to the Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charity that funds climate change to public health and grants for American cities.

Bloomberg has reportedly risen quickly in opinion polls since entering the race for the Democratic nomination in November. O'Brien told the media reporters that Bloomberg wants to be 180 degrees apart from Donald trump around financial conflicts of interest. He further added that he wants to transparent and cleaned and clear with voters.

READ: Bloomberg Makes Debate Stage, Facing Dem Rivals For 1st Time

Back in 2018, Bloomberg also reportedly said that he would consider selling his business if elected. In 1980s Bloomberg created his new venture 'Bloomberg Terminal' which is a dedicated computer with proprietary software that allowed Wall Street traders, buyers and sellers to see financial transactions data in real-time. He then grew the business to include a financial arm, which has morphed into a major news wire service.

He has been steadily climbing in national polls, buoyed by $400 million in advertising. He is also entirely self-funding his campaign. However, he is not competing in the early voting states of the democratic nomination process and instead hopes to start winning votes when 14 states vote on March 3 in the Super Tuesday contest.

READ: Sanders Blasts Trump And Bloomberg At Tacoma Rally

'Rebuild America'

In a statement, while running for the President, Bloomberg had said that he is running for President to 'defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America'. According to the 77-year-old former Republican, the citizens 'cannot afford four more years of President Trump' along with his 'reckless and unethical actions'. The stakes at the 2020 elections are high, and Bloomberg stresses that Democrats must win this race in order to rebuild America.

Bloomberg also believes that his unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will be the reason that defines his victory. The 77-year-old presidential candidate said in an official statement that he has the skills to "fix what is broken in our great nation" because America is at its best when citizens along with politicians work together.

READ: US: Sanders Says Presidential Rival Bloomberg Can't Generate 'energy' Needed To Win Polls

READ: Rival Democrats Accuse Bloomberg Of Trying To 'buy' Election