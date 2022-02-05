Michael Bloomberg's Housekeeper Rescued After Terrifying Kidnapping Incident

An armed suspect on Wednesday stormed Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch and kidnapped the former New York mayor’s housekeeper while saying he wanted to “make an international scene” with the billionaire or his daughters. According to New York Post, Joseph Beecher rammed his truck through the ranch’s gate and abducted the supervising housekeeper, believed to be Amanda Edinger, at gunpoint. The 48-year-old assailant allegedly told the victim he had tried and failed to confront Bloomberg in July and also mentioned his adult daughters by name while holding her captive.

According to reports, after abducting Edinger, Beecher had forced her to drive him through metro Denver and into Wyoming in her vehicle, after trying to hide his damaged truck in an embankment. On Thursday, the cops then caught the 48-year-old assailant and Edinger at a Cheyenne motel, where Beecher was allegedly armed with an AR-15 and a handgun. The housekeeper was not injured and since has been reunited with her family.

Beecher, on the other hand, was arrested without incident and faces multiple charges including kidnapping, felony menacing and others, in both Colorado and Wyoming. He is currently being held without bail. The housekeeper told the police that Beecher kissed her on the forehead and told her he would kill her if she were a man. He also forced her to withdraw from an ATM and made “many threatening statements”.

Motive behind kidnapping under investigation

Beecher told Edinger he had gone to the local airport during the summer to look for the 79-year-old three-term mayor and former Democratic presidential contender. He also allegedly asked her about the whereabouts of Emma and Georgina Bloomberg, referring to the women by name. However, according to reports, Beecher had no connection to Edinger, Bloomberg or his family. His motive for going to the ranch remains under investigation and currently, Bloomberg is cooperating with authorities.

NY Post reported that the suspect lived around 70 miles away from the Bloomberg home. He had worked as a handyman in exchange for housing, however, was fired from the job and evicted from his home a day before the kidnapping. Beecher has been jailed in Wyoming and faces federal kidnapping charges.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the FBI and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family,” Bloomberg’s spokesperson Ty Trippet said in a statement, as reported by NY Post.

(Image: AP)