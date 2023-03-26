Michelangelo Statue Sparks Fury Among Parents, Forces Florida School Principal To Resign

A school lesson on Michelangelo's David statue landed a principal in trouble in Florida, forcing her to ultimately resign. According to The Week, Hope Carrasaquilla was asked by the school board of Tallahassee Classical School to either resign or get sacked amid pressure from furious parents.

The saga began when a nude depiction of the Michelangelo sculpture was displayed during a Renaissance art lesson, which enraged parents for being inappropriate to younger audiences. One of the parents, as per the Tallahassee Democrat, said that the statue was pornographic in nature.

Others demanded that lessons must be approved by parents before they take place within classrooms. Carrasaquilla put in her resignation "after she was given an ultimatum by the school board to resign or be fired." She also believed that her resignation was linked to the controversial art lesson.

Chair of the school board addresses the controversy

"It is with a sad heart that my time as the principal of Tallahassee Classical School has come to an end," she stated in a letter obtained by The Washington Post. The reason behind her resignation was confirmed by Barney Bishop III, the chair of the school board. In a conversation with the outlet, the Bishop revealed that the decision was made after three separate complaints by parents emerged.

For Bishop, the issue was a lot deeper than children being shown the popular sculpture. Carrasaquilla's resignation primarily came from an "egregious mistake" made by the school by failing to alert parents that the statue would be displayed during a class. He said that there were "several issues with the principal, including not notifying parents ahead of time that their children would be shown the Renaissance statue." "We're Florida, OK? Parents will decide. Parents are the ones who are going to drive the education system here in Florida," the Bishop added.