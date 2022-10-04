Michelle & Barack Obama Pen Special Note For Each Other On 30th Wedding Anniversary

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama celebrated 30 years of togetherness, marking the milestone with special posts on social media. The couple reflected on their journey and relationship as they shared a carousel of memories on social media, including their wedding pictures. While Michelle stated she was extremely grateful to have Barack by her side, the latter remarked he couldn't have asked for a better partner than Michelle.

Barack Obama-Michelle Obama mark 30th wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Barack Obama went down memory lane and dropped a glimpse of their wedding ceremony, apart from recent pictures from one of their getaways. He wrote, "Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

On the other hand, Michelle Obama also shared similar pictures while dedicating a loving note to her partner. "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you," she mentioned.

Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/HcDjbLl2x6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2022

For the unversed. Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in 1992 after dating for about 3 years. Their first encounter took place in Chicago when Barack was working in a law firm as a summer associate. The duo is parents to two daughters, namely - Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MICHELLEOBAMA)