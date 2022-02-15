Michelle And Barack Obama's Valentine's Day Wishes For Each Other Are Adorable; See

Former President of the United States of America, Barak Obama, and his wife, American attorney, author and former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama have been together for over three decades. The two give away major couple goals as they always support each other and acknowledge each other's presence. They also never fail to amaze their fans with their adorable pictures. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, both Michelle Obama and Barack Obama shared beautiful Instagram posts for each other.

Valentine's Day, February 14, is observed to celebrate love across the world. On the special occasion, both Barack and Michelle Obama shared special posts for each other. Barak Obama took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with Michelle Obama. In the photo, the couple could be seen standing on a stage as they looked at each other in between a dance. Michelle Obama looked gorgeous in a red coloured gown, while Barak Obama stunned in a black suit. Sharing the adorable photo, the former US President wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, Michelle! With a smile that lights up the world, you're truly one-of-a-kind. Today and always, I am thankful to have you in my life."

On the other hand, Michelle Obama shared a photo of them enjoying the outdoors. While Michelle Obama sported a grey tank top, Barack Obama looked uber cool in a black t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Michelle Obama penned how she feels lucky to share her life with her husband. The caption read, "I feel so blessed to be able to spend every day with this guy. Happy Valentine's Day, Barack! Here's to all the adventures we have ahead." The couple's fans were thrilled to see such loved up posts and showered them with love.

Barack Obama's special wish for Michelle Obama on her birthday

Earlier this year, on January 17, Barack Obama shared another cute picture to wish Michelle Obama on her birthday. In the photo, Barack Obama could be seen kissing his wife on her cheek against the backdrop of a beach and a beautiful sunset. In the caption, Obama called his better half his love, partner and best friend. He wrote, "Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend..." Michelle Obama reacted to the poster with a kissing emoji.

Image: AP