Michelle Obama Teases Husband Barack Obama, Says He Plays Golf Just To 'avoid' Me

The former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, teased her husband Barack Obama saying that he plays golf “just to avoid her”. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, that aired LIVE in the United States, Michelle Obama, also a bestselling author, jokingly confessed that she would happily get rid of his golf clubs. She continued, “They just made that up, that’s somebody trying to avoid their wife!"

Michelle’s hilarious confessions left the audience in splits, as she shared more comical details about what the Obama family took from the White House after her husband’s departure after completing term. "We took everything! We’ve got this tote [bag], Easter eggs, White House M&Ms, a yo-yo,” the 45th US President’s wife joked, adding that her husband, who will turn 60 year old in August, was “turning his age”.

Further, in the comical and fun interaction Ellen also asked the former first lady to explain why her husband Barack Obama has been “telling people” around that she’s a competitive biker. The 57-year-old responded with a chuckle, as Ellen continued: "I'm surprised to hear that you go too fast for him, because he really is in good shape." Michelle Obama explained that the former US President meant to complain about the “duration” of the bike rides and not speed.

"He does one of those things where it's like, 'let's go for a bike ride.' 'Where do you want to go?' 'It's your choice,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres. "This is one bike ride he complained about — he literally said it was my choice." An hour into the ride, she explained, her husband begins to say: "I'm hungry," and "I didn't bring enough water."

"I don't know what to tell you, he's perfectly fine," Michelle said in the live streamed interview. "He was in perfectly good shape, it was just longer than he thought. And now he's telling the world that somehow I'm competitive at bike riding."

I’m also proud that we’re working with @PHAnews to address food insecurity and help provide more than one million meals to families in need through our Pass the Love campaign. If you’d like to learn more and pitch in, visit https://t.co/s0WCBvE8HK. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 16, 2021

Michelle's new kids' series Waffles + Mochi

Speaking about their daughters, Malia and Sasha, who Michelle described as the “positive reinforcement” for the family, the former first lady said that the two girls “praise their dad’s golf outfit.” Although, she added, the family aspired he wore more than just black and grey and tan. “Whenever he's got a colored shirt on, if it's green, we're like, 'oooh, you look so good,'" Michelle added.

Michelle Obama has been making press appearances to discuss her new Netflix series “Waffles + Mochi,” a sesame street of food TV ,what the viewers described. The show is dedicated to the kids who’re food aficionado and is produced by Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions. The former lady called the show a “ fun food adventure”, adding that the show has a campaign to help feed the hungry children and food insecure families worldwide.

Waffles + Mochi is now streaming on Netflix! If you’ve got little ones or just want to laugh and learn a little about good food, I hope you’ll check it out. This show is so dear to my heart, and I can’t wait for you to watch! #WafflesAndMochi â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/8ZfUjx3X1F — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 16, 2021