Michelle Obama To Be Inducted Into US National Women's Hall Of Fame

The former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has been chosen for the National Women's Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 along with other women achievers including soccer star Mia Hamm, NASA mathematician, a pioneer in racial and gender equality Katherine Johnson, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, multidisciplinary artist Joy Harjo and Brigadier General Rebecca Halstead, the first female commander-general at the strategic level in Iraq among many others. Michelle, the first-ever Black woman to serve in her role in the US, is dubbed as “most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” by the Women hall of Fame.

The former first lady held office at the White House between 2009-2017. “She established herself as a strong advocate for women and girls in the US and around the world,” the NWHF said in a release. In its 2021 induction, The National Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the inclusion and diversity of the extraordinary women in the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony. The event is scheduled to be held on October 2, 2021, at the Seneca Knitting Mill building with adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols. The tickets for the event will be opened by April 2021, the NWHF announced, adding that it will also air a virtual live stream of the ceremony.

Built 'most diverse' White House

Describing its inductee Michelle Obama’s contributions, the NWHF said that as first lady, Michelle trudged on revolutionary projects such as Let’s Move!, a program aimed at ending childhood obesity; the Reach Higher Initiative to help students navigate and better understand job opportunities and get the education necessary for these jobs; Joining Forces, an initiative she co-lead with Dr. Biden to support military veterans, service members, and military families; and Let Girls Learn, a program to support adolescent girls’ education around the world. It added that she helped create one of the most ‘inclusive’ White House in the history of the United States.

Michelle, who has a profound public impact, transformed the White House into the “People’s House”, NWHF said. The former also won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album, and sold over 15 million copies of her breakthrough memoir Becoming. Last year, the former first lady launched a The Michelle Obama Podcast and indulged in aspirational talks for the dreaming young girls in theme that discussed 'what makes first ladies who they are'.

“Both in and out of the White House, Michelle Obama has accomplished her initiatives and so much more—becoming an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, international adolescent girls’ education, and serving as a role model for women and young girls everywhere,” The National Women’s Hall of Fame said in a statement.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)