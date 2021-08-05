Michelle Obama, US President Biden, Others Wish Barack Obama On 60th Birthday

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama on Wednesday extended sentimental greetings on her husband, former US president Barack Obama's 60th birthday. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Michelle shared a family photo that depicted the couple and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. The ex-first lady of the US wrote a sweet caption wherein she called the former president "a wonderful father and husband” and thanked him for his immense contribution in making the family’s life a wonderful journey.

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” Michelle Obama wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @barackobama,” she added. Several greetings for the former US commander-in-chief poured in with the current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeting, "I guess my former boss Barack Obama turned 60, means I have to accept I am older than 28 at this point (the age I was when I started working for him) Happy Birthday Barack Obama. Thanks for everything you have done to make this country better.”

Meanwhile, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to his official Twitter handle to extend warm wishes to the former US President sharing an old photograph from 2015. “As you mark your big 6-0 today, dear former President Barack Obama, I wish you all the best and most of all that you stay healthy! Happy Birthday!” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shared a photo of she and Obama, along with the simple caption: "Wishing a very Happy 60th Birthday to President Barack Obama!” The current US President Joe Biden joined the long string of wishes as he perched on his Twitter with a message, “Happy birthday, Barack Obama," Biden wrote on Twitter. "I'm proud to call you a brother and a friend — and I'm grateful for your selfless service to this nation.”

Obama scales back birthday bash

Former President Barack Obama reportedly scaled back his earlier planned 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard this weekend amid the COVID-19 outbreak concerns. This comes as the ex-president stoked controversy after news of his birthday party gathering emerged. Lawmakers criticized the move citing the highly transmissible Delta variant spread that has lately gripped the United States. The birthday bash was planned in adherence to the protocols recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which included testing for guests along with a safety coordinator on-site, CNN was told.