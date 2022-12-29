Michelle Reveals She ‘couldn’t Stand’ Barack Obama For A Decade, Calls Kids 'terrorist'

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprising revelation on Wednesday when she said that she “couldn’t stand” her husband former US President Barack Obama for about a decade when she was raising her two children.

During a roundtable interview with Revolt TV, the first lady talked about the struggles the power couple faced while raising their two daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. The roundtable comprised several women of colour including model Winnie Harlow.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," said the former first lady. She also spoke about how the couple had to maintain a “tough balance” between raising girls and their hectic careers. She exclaimed, “For 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even.” The former first lady is promoting her second book, “The Light We Carry”, which hit the shelves last month.

‘Marriage isn’t 50/50 ever’: Michelle Obama

The former first lady spoke candidly about the struggles the couple endure in their marriage, making it clear that marriage is not “50/50”. She said, “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what: 10 years — we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30.” During her roundtable with renowned American personalities, Obama even went out to call little kids, “terrorists”. “Little kids, they’re terrorists. They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time,” she said. However, despite all ups and downs, she made it clear that she still “respected and admired” her husband.

Obama’s book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times", is a non-fiction book that gives insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power. The book hit the shelves on November 15. While she was promoting her book last month, Obama talked about how Americans were getting adjusted to having a black family in the White House, when Barack Obama became the US President in 2008. She also talked about how the Americans “weren’t ready” for her natural black hair.