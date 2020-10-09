Michigan Authorities Charge 13 People For Plotting To Kidnap Dem Governor Whitmer

Thirteen people have been charged in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As per reports, the federal complaint has stated that the suspects planned to snatch her from her vacation home ahead of November 3 elections to subdue to what according to them was Whitmer’s “uncontrolled power”.

While six are charged with conspiring to kidnap the Michigan Governor, seven others were separately charged in link to a paramilitary group called the ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ for allegedly seeking to storm the state Capitol to start a “civil war”. The state police reportedly also said that the two groups used to train together and planned “various acts of violence”.The FBI affidavit said that the surveillance for the kidnapping plot took place in August and September and the four men among the 13 planned to meet on October 7 to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.”

The FBI even quoted one of the men saying that Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

The federal and state authorities said that the entire plot was stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants. As per reports, the men were taken into custody on the night of October 7. Six of them, who are charged with conspiring to kidnap, face up to life in prison if convicted in court. The other seven face state terrorism charges that carry up to 20 years in prison. The US attorney in western Michigan, Andrew Birge described the men as “violent extremists”.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit US Attorney Matthew Schneider as quoted by AP.

Whitmer tried to blame Trump

According to reports, a few hours after the charges were announced, the Michigan Governor pinned some part of the blame on US President Donald Trump by mentioning that he refused to condemn the white supremacists in the first presidential debate with Joe Biden. Instead, in the Cleveland face-off, Trump told the far-right group to “stand back and stand by”.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said.

