US: Michigan Judge Refuses To Release 15-year-old School Girl In Missed Homework Case

A US judge has reportedly ruled that a schoolgirl detained after neglecting her homework and fighting with her mother cannot be released. According to an international media outlet, a 15-year-old girl named Grace has been in juvenile detention since May. She was placed in probation in mid-April after facing an assault and theft charge last year, however, even with Grace claiming that she ‘can be obedient’, the judge in the US state of Michigan reportedly said that the teenager had been benefiting from a residential treatment programme and was not yet ready to return to her mother.

While the case has sparked protests and claims of racism, the case Judge Mary Ellen Brennan reportedly said that even if she were to grant the request to release Grace, she would be making a mistake. Brennan further added that the release of the 15-year-old would be a ‘disservice’. The Michigan based judge also said that the police had responded to multiple incidents between the mother and daughter and the detainment was a result of that.

READ: Most Young Virus Cases In Texas Diagnosed This Month

READ: Unions Back Minnesota Black Lives Matter Protest

Students call for Grace’s release

As per media reports, Brennan called Grace a ‘threat’ to her mother and added that ‘public clamour’ or ‘fear of criticism’ would not sway the court. Meanwhile, Grace’s mother said that her daughter had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and had already been struggling with behavioural issues. It was also reported that Grace had become overwhelmed without the in-person support of her teachers.

Judge Brennan found the 15-year-old guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school. Grace was also reportedly called a ‘threat to the community; because of the previous charges against her. In a bid to support, Grace, several students even reportedly joined a rally outside Grace’s school last week and called for her release. Furthermore, thousands of people also signed an online petition calling for her release. As per reports, another hearing has now been scheduled for September.

(Image: @mnisakhan/Twitter)

READ: Judge Allows Challenge To Terrorist Watchlist To Move Ahead

READ: Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced In NYC