US: Protesters Turn Violent In Michigan, Reiterate Demand For Lifting Lockdown

Marking the second demonstration in the month, dozens of protesters, some of them armed, entered the Capitol building in the US state of Michigan on April 30. The furious 'Michiganders' demanded the state governor to lift strict lockdown orders imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. According to international media reports, the demonstrators crowded the lobby of the building asking to be allowed inside the House chamber but were eventually blocked by the police.

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

The protest was organized by a group called Michigan United for Liberty who dubbed the rally as 'American Patriot rally.' Adding to the people inside the building, there were hundreds waiting outside with signboards which showed Governor Gretchen Whitmer as Adolf Hitler. This comes just a day after the Michigan court ruled in favour of the democrat governor saying that the 'stay at home' directive issued by her did not infringe on the citizen's constitutional rights.

'Operation Gridlock'

Previously, on April 16, nearly 3,000 protestors descended into the building for 'Operation Gridlock' causing a major roadblock in and around the Capitol building. The demonstrators were later reinforced by the country's President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to extend his support. Gov. Whitmer, who has emerged as a potential running mate for Joe Biden shrugged the protests and defended the state saying that millions of 'Michiganders' were doing their part to 'slow the virus' every day which she reiterated again after yesterday’s protest.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — Michigan is an extraordinary place to live because of the people who call it home. There are millions of Michiganders doing their part to slow the spread of #COVID19 every single day. We are going to get through this together. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 30, 2020

