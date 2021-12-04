Michigan Shooting: Parents Of Ethan Crumbley Flee After Being Charged Of Manslaughter

Hours after a prosecutor announced involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of killing four fellow students at a Michigan high school, authorities said they are missing. A report by CNN revealed that the couple had withdrawn an amount of US$4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills and had turned their phones off in a bid to avoid getting tracked by the authorities. It further said that both James and Jennifer Crumbley have been declared fugitives in the aftermath.

US Marshals announce reward, release wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Michigan) shooter pic.twitter.com/CbtWwdTHuj — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the US Marshal Service said that it was helping local authorities search for the couple and has offered a reward of up to US$10,000 for any information on the couple. Meanwhile, Crumbley’s attorneys, in a statement said that they weren’t “fleeing from law enforcement” despite recent comments in the media reports. In addition, they also accused the public prosecutor of announcing the manslaughter charges instead of discussing it with them.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned," the statement from attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges."

Michigan School shooting and Crumbley's trial

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in connection with the killing of four students at a high school at a Michigan high school in the US. During the trial, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast revealed that Crumbley went inside a bathroom with a backpack and emerged with a semi-automatic weapon, firing at kids as he moved down the corridor. During that firing, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling lost their lives.

In addition to this, eight more were wounded, including a teacher, and further transported to hospitals with a range of injuries, according to officials. Two persons were hospitalised for surgery late Tuesday afternoon, and their health status remained unclear. Officials claimed the six others were in good health following treatment, according to NBC News.

