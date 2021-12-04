Michigan Shooting: Parents Of Suspect Ethan Crumbley Arrested In Detroit Warehouse

Just a day after being declared a fugitive, the parents of Ethan Crumbley have been arrested in Detroit. On November 30, 15-year-old Ethan opened fire killing four fellow students and injuring others. Subsequently, on Friday, December 3 his parents- Jennifer and James- were charged with manslaughter, following which they absconded.

According to a report by BBC, the police found the couple hiding in the basement of a warehouse. It added that no weapons were found in their possession. Prosecutors have claimed that Ethan used his father’s gun to execute the shooting operation. Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters that the Crumbley couple admitted that they were aided in getting into the hiding and the supporter could face charges.

Previously, a report by CNN revealed that the couple had withdrawn an amount of US $4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills and had turned their phones off in a bid to avoid getting tracked by the authorities. It further said that both James and Jennifer Crumbley have been declared fugitives in the aftermath. Meanwhile, Crumbley’s attorneys, in a statement said that they weren’t “fleeing from law enforcement” despite recent comments in the media reports. In addition, they also accused the public prosecutor of announcing the manslaughter charges instead of discussing it with them.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned," the statement from attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges."

Michigan School shooting and Crumbley's trial

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in connection with the killing of four students at a Michigan high school in the US. During the trial, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast revealed that Crumbley went inside a bathroom with a backpack and emerged with a semi-automatic weapon, firing at kids as he moved down the corridor. During that firing, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling lost their lives. In addition to this, eight more were wounded, including a teacher, and further transported to hospitals with a range of injuries, according to officials.

