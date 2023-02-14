Michigan Varsity Shooting: At Least Five Injured; Students Ordered To 'run, Hide & Fight'

Three dead and five injured in a shooting in Michigan on February 13, around 8:30 p.m. (local time). According to reports, students were ordered to "Run. Hide. Fight." The police released the statement on Monday night on the social media platforms Twitter, where the US police shared that there is only one suspect. However, they did not disclose if anyone was in custody.

Taking to Twitter, MSU Police and Public Safety wrote, "MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on the scene—more information to follow."

The MSU police have ordered to everyone "DO NOT" come to campus tomorrow and have canceled all campus activities for the next 48 hours as the suspect is on the loose.

Michigan shooting

After the US shooting incident took place, the Michigan State University police ordered students and staff to shelter in place. They also shared that the victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital. MSU police have cleared and secured Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall.

An alert was sent shortly after campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” In the advisory, staff, and students were advised to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

The authorities have also shared the description of the suspect on the social media Platform. Taking to social media, they wrote, "The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus."



Further, a news briefing would take place at 11 p.m. (local time) on February 13 at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

"Five people were wounded in the shooting Monday night at Michigan State University and some of the victims have "life-threatening injuries," said Chris Rozman, Interim Deputy Police Chief while addressing the news conference on Monday.

Further, he asserted that “The information we’re sharing right now is preliminary. The priority right now is the safety of our students and campus".

In the recent update by the MSU police, the first images of a suspected gunman, who is the prime suspect in the campus shooting on Monday, have been released by the Michigan State University police. They also shared that there have been three fatalities on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has described the Michigan shooting as "unfathomable." Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The collective grief, heartbreak & horror unfolding at Michigan State tonight is unfathomable. Holding the entire MSU community in my heart. This repetitive terror cannot continue. We must come together and do whatever it takes to protect our kids & communities from gun violence."

As per the recent update on the campus shooting, the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been located off campus by the MSU police. The shelter-in-place has been lifted from the campus.