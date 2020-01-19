Michigan Waitress Pleasantly Surprised After Group Of Young Boys Help Clean Her Table

A social media post is going viral for all the right reasons as it was shared by a waitress who talks about how her 'faith' in the future generations is restored. A waitress named Nicole Marie shared a post on Facebook along with a very telling photo and a short story that changed her perspective towards the young generation. Nicole shared the incident of how a group of seven young kids walked into her restaurant and requested for 40 chicken wings and after finishing their food they cleaned the surroundings and stacked their trays, plates, buckets, and dirty napkins neatly on one side of the table.

'Faith restored' in future generations

The heartwarming incident inspired Nicole to share the story on Facebook along with a picture of a clean table. Nicole while talking to the international media said that she had never experienced anything like the kids she served on January 10. Nicole said that she doesn't waitress often anymore and from her past experience she had never seen anything like it. Even adults like herself are rarely that polite or help clean up dishes.

However, the polite behaviour by the boys didn't go unnoticed as a neighbouring customer paid for their meal. Nicole shared the post on Friday, January 10 and it has since garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. The post has been shared by over 10,000 users which have turned it into a viral sensation. A user named Cheryl Young Spurrier took the opportunity to heap praise on the parents of the kids as he wrote, "That’s awesome! Wish more parents raised such responsible & polite kids!" Another user wrote, "What a wonderful group of boys! Their parents should be very proud of their children and of themselves for instilling such values and manners."

