Some Microsoft Employees Slept In Data Centres During COVID-19 Lockdown To Avoid Roadblock

A Microsoft executive recently revealed that some company employees slept in data centres during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid getting stuck in lockdown. According to CNBC, for some Microsoft employees in technical roles, remote working proved impossible. These included some staff housing servers for Microsoft’s online services, including Microsoft Teams.

Kristen Roby Dimlow, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for total rewards, performance and human resources business insights, said that she heard “amazing stories” about people actually sleeping in data centres. Kristen added that in certain countries there were huge lockdowns which is why the firm had their own employees choose to sleep in the data centre as they were worried they’d get stuck at a roadblock, trying to go home.

According to reports, a number of technology companies ordered their employees to work from home amid the pandemic, however, some staff members had to report in person, for Microsoft, that included people who worked at locations with servers for online services like Microsoft Teams and public-cloud infrastructure that helped run third-party customers’ applications. It is worth mentioning that data centres are not typically conducive to sleeping. Sometimes aisles are hot, as a result of air coming off of servers, and other times they can be cold because of the air conditioning that runs to prevent the equipment from overheating.

Hybrid working

Meanwhile, back in April, Microsoft had said that it changed operations in data centres because of the pandemic, including giving employees the option to work from home or stay in a hotel and even offered transportation to and from the data centres. Microsoft announced in March that it was beginning to reopen its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. However, nonessential on-site workers were still given the option to work from the office, from home or a hybrid of both.

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he believed most employees would still want a desk in physical offices, rather than working from home permanently. But the company said that people who returned to the office in spring 2021 were spending much less time there than pre-pandemic. Back in May, the firm also released a video showing what it thinks the future of hybrid working looks like.

Image: Pixabay

