Microsoft, Google Among Top Donor Corporations For Joe Biden's Inauguration

As many as 950 corporate enterprises including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Boeing, Qualcomm, and Microsoft Corp are among the top donors for Joe Biden’s inauguration. The firms donated more than $200 to conduct the activities for Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony, the Presidential Inauguration Committee said. The Committee, however, did not disclose the total amount of the contributions but will release the data no later than 11:59 pm ET, at least 90 days after Inauguration Day, according to the FEC guidance.

Several notable corporations such as internet service providers Verizon and Comcast, aerospace giant Boeing; labor union IBEW, health insurance company Anthem, Inc., and medical technology company Masimo Corporation have made the FEC donations, the US Federal Election Commission said in the press release. It added that the inaugural festivities will feature a "virtual parade across America," due to the pandemic.

The committee asked the Americans to stay at home for the US president-elect’s swearing-in ceremony which will take place at the US Capitol. Biden's inaugural committee sought $1 million donations for ‘preferred viewing’ online from top donors. President-elect’s inaugural committee released the top-tier ticket statuses for major donors, with individual tickets priced at $25,000 to $500,000, and $50,000 to $1 million to participate in the event.

Read: Joe Biden Refuses To Reveal His Position On Trump's Impeachment Calls

Read: Joe Biden's Plans For First 100 Days In Office, Will Reverse All Trump-era Orders

The historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris is almost here and we're celebrating - virtually!



Get all of the digital decorations you need to ring in our new year and new leadership here ↓ — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 9, 2021

We're excited to partner with organizations across the country to host a National Day of Service on January 18, in honor of #MLKDay.



Find out how you can be involved and make a difference in your local community here: — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 8, 2021

To be given 'chair' status

As per the Biden inaugural committee's release, the corporate donors that will contribute the donation of amounts of $500,000 or $1 million collectively as an organization will be given the “chair” status, according to the committee’s release. The majority of donors will also get the “preferred viewing for virtual Inauguration”. The firms that donate $250,000 would also be entitled to the “vice chairs” and “chairs” as well as two tickets to an in-person event which be scheduled by the Biden inauguration later.

A transition official told CNBC that the inaugural committee banned the donations initiated by the registered lobbyists. A political action committee formed by the administration blocked the Fossil fuel companies and the foreign agents, he added. The ActBlue fundraising platform set an online fundraiser limit to $100,000.

Read: Mike Pence To Attend Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony In Washington

Read: US: Democrats Pressurise Joe Biden To 'investigate' Donald Trump

(Image Credit: AP)