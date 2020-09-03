Microsoft Launches ‘Deepfake’ Detector To Identify Synthetic Media Ahead Of US Polls

On September 2, Microsoft introduced new technologies aimed at detecting synthetic media or ‘Deepfake’ ahead of the US elections. The company launched a tool, a ‘Deepfake Detector’ for analyzing videos, photos, and other multimedia on the web that would gauge the manipulation score and tell apart facts from misinformation and fake news. Microsoft revealed in a blog post that its Video Authenticator software will analyze images, frame-by-frame, in footage that will detect "a percentage chance, or confidence score” if media has been manipulated.

#Deepfakes no more. Behold, the Microsoft Video Authenticator, a tool that can analyze a still photo or video and provide a percentage chance that the media is artificially manipulated. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IINud4lWmE — Microsoft On the Issues (@MSFTIssues) September 1, 2020

"In the case of a video, it can provide this percentage in real-time on each frame as the video plays," Microsoft said in a blog post. "It works by detecting the blending boundary of the 'deep fake' and subtle fading or greyscale elements that might not be detectable by the human eye, it added.

Photos, videos, or audio clips altered using artificial intelligence to manipulate a narrative has been a challenge as the content can appear extremely authentic to the human eye. Earlier Facebook and Twitter have addressed the problem of fake news, unauthentic, and false information on the social media site that can be misleading. "They could appear to make people say things they didn't or to be places they weren't," the company stressed in the blog post on September 2.

“In the upcoming US election, advanced detection technologies can be a useful tool to help discerning users identify deep fakes,” Microsoft informed.

Designed by Microsoft Research

Microsoft informed that it built the technology to combat misinformation and influence campaigns ahead of the 2020 US Presidential elections in partnership with Microsoft Azure. It also cited research by Jacob Shapiro at Princeton that catalogued 96 separate fake influence campaigns between 2013 and 2019 to persuade public opinion or polarise debates. At least 26 percent of these fake campaigns were targeted at the US. Some of this included morphing the original content and amplifying it 86 percent and distorting it by 74 percent, Microsoft said in the post. The Microsoft video Authenticator was designed by Microsoft Research in coordination with Microsoft’s Responsible AI team and the Microsoft AI, Ethics, and Effects in Engineering and Research (AETHER) Committee.

