Microsoft's New Leave Policy To Offer US Workers 'unlimited Time Off' From Next Week

Microsoft has announced that it will be offering its US employees unlimited time off, starting from 16 January. The company is calling this new policy "Discretionary Time Off," and it will apply to all salaried US employees. The move comes as Microsoft, like many other companies, has seen a significant shift in how and where its employees work, with more and more employees working remotely. In an internal memo to employees, Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's chief people officer, explained the reasoning behind the new policy. “How, when, and where we do our jobs has dramatically changed,” she wrote, as per a report from Verge. “And as we’ve transformed, modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model was a natural next step".

Under the new policy, Microsoft will still offer ten corporate holidays, leaves of absence, sick and mental health time off, and time away for jury duty or bereavement. Additionally, employees who have an unused vacation balance will receive a one-time payout in April. While the new policy will apply to all salaried employees, hourly workers at Microsoft will not be offered unlimited time off. The company cited federal and state wage and hour laws as the reason for this. Microsoft also stated that employees outside the US will not be offered the new policy, as different laws and regulations in other countries make it difficult to implement.

Microsoft is not the only company to announce such move

Microsoft is not the first big tech company to offer unlimited time off to its employees. Salesforce, Microsoft owned LinkedIn, Oracle, and Netflix have all adopted similar policies in the past, as per the Verge report. The move follows Microsoft's decision to allow more employees to work from home permanently and the company's $1,500 pandemic bonus for employees. The new policy is a clear indication of the changing nature of work and the importance of flexibility in today's job market. With more and more companies shifting to remote work, employees are looking for more autonomy and control over their time.