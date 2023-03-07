Travellers at Massachusetts' Boston Logan International Airport were gripped with fear after two flights slightly struck each other while they were preparing for departure. According to CNN, two flights of United Airlines that were scheduled for takeoff made contact with each other on the morning of Monday, leaving passengers worried.

In a statement, the agency explained the circumstances under which the two flights came in contact. "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning. Both aircraft were Boeing 737s that were scheduled for departure," the FAA said.

Passengers recount the incident

Following the incident, passengers on both flights were rebooked on other flights on Monday afternoon. Recalling the experience, one passenger named Martin Neusch said that it was "just a pretty big shake." "While we were on the plane, it just clipped the wings, so the two wings clipped each other on the plane," Neusch said.

Another passenger Nicholas Leone said, "I felt a sudden jolt and look to my right to see that the plane had crashed into the still plane." The incident is the sixth such close-call event that has happened since the beginning of this year. Just last week, two aircraft came in contact at Boston Logan.

Air traffic personnel rushed to stop a private jet headed for departure from crashing into a JetBlue flight that was making a landing at night. This incident is also being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Furthermore, the NTSB is looking into four more runway incursions that took place at airports across the United States this year, including one in California's Burbank.