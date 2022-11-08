Mid-term Elections Underway In US; How It Can Impact The 2024 Presidential Poll?

After tumultuous mid-term campaigning by US President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, the voting has begun in the United States. On Monday night, President Biden opined that Democrats would keep the Senate but admitted that "the House is tougher".

Millions of voters have already submitted their ballots and millions more are heading to the polls to decide the fate of 453 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate. Democrats gained impetus over the abortion issue while Republicans have focused on voter attention issues like inflation and crime.

How mid-term results can impact the 2024 presidential poll?

The results will determine how the final two years of Biden's Presidency would go. The results will also give an indication of the popularity of Biden and Trump and will have an impact on their presidential run in 2024. The Republicans would also attempt to obstruct legislation that the Democrats wish to bring if they win any of the chambers.

If Republicans win strong-Democratic congressional seats like New Hampshire or Washington state, it could also force Biden to opt against re-election in 2024.

Former President Trump on the other hand may make gains and announce another bid for the White House. He has already said that he is going to make a "very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago," raising speculations over his third presidential run.

The midterms come at a volatile moment for the United States as the country is facing economic challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats have acknowledged that midterms would be tough amid Biden's lagging approval.

According to an October poll by the Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, only 43% of adults in US said they approved of how Biden handled his job as President.

Republicans require a net gain of five seats in the House to reach the 218-seat majority and a net gain of one to seize control of the Senate. The 50-50 Senate is under the control of Democrats as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.