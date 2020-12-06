Middle Collegiate Church Housing New York's Famous Liberty Bell Destroyed In Fire Accident

A historic church in New York's Manhattan has been destroyed by a fire on Saturday morning. The Middle Collegiate Church, which houses the Liberty Bell, famously rung to mark the country's independence in 1776, has been significantly damaged by the fire that spread from a vacant building adjacent to it. According to the Associated Press, no one was injured in the fire accident that has left the 19th-century church in shatters.

Read: Fire In Building In Ahmedabad, No Casualty; ATM, Shops Damaged

The Middle Collegiate congregation that built the church between 1891-1892, was founded in the 1600s dating back to the earliest days of the city's settlement when Dutch settlers arrived on the island. The current Middle Collegiate church is the congregation's third home in the city since its inception in the 1600s.

Read: Six Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Maha's Vasai, None Hurt

The church houses the bell, which is famously known as New York's Liberty Bell, and was cast in Amsterdam in 1729. The bell is famous for marking important days in US history, including the deaths of American presidents, remembrance day of the 9/11 attacks among other historically significant days.

Read: California Gets Rare 'extreme Fire Danger' Warning Due To Strong Santa Ana Winds

What lies ahead?

The church was conducting online prayers due to the COVID-19 pandemic before it was destroyed in the fire on Saturday. Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis said they are devastated by the incident, saying their hearts have been crushed just like the doors of the church. Lewis suggested that the bell might have survived the incident but did not confirm the exact damage caused. He said that they will continue to meet online just like they did prior to the incident.

The fate of the historic building remains unclear as a damage assessment will be done following which a further decision will be taken by the church ministry.

Read: UP: Boy Injured As Guest Opens Fire During Wedding, Condition Stable

(Image Credit: AP)

