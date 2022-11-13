Miffed Donald Trump Calls US A ‘failing Nation’ As GOP Falters In Senate Race

For former US President Donald Trump, the failure of the Republican Party in the midterm election results of Nevada and Arizona is apparently, directly proportional to the failure of the United States as a whole. In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump complained that the polls in the two states were rigged, without providing any evidence to back his claim.

This came as Arizona Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs surpassed GOP candidate Kari Lake with a narrow margin in the gubernatorial race that is still ongoing. While Hobbs garnered 50.7 percent of the votes, Lake followed behind with 83 percent of the votes counted so far, according to Newsweek.

Not admitting the defeat, Trump also criticized the Senate races in Nevada and Arizona, where Democratic Party’s Mark Kelly won the race by beating Republican Blake Masters. While Arizona’s results are out, the fate of Nevada is yet to be decided. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" Trump wrote on his platform, which he created after he was suspended from the microblogging platform Twitter.

Trump calls midterm elections 'rigged'

"So in Maricopa County they're at it again. Voting Machines in large numbers didn't work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands,” he said in another post.

"Even Kari Lake was taken to a Liberal Democrat district in order to vote. Others weren't so lucky. This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes. They stole the Electron [sic] from Blake Masters. Do Election over again!" the former president said.

In another post, Trump seemed to have frantically typed in capital letters to write: "RIGGED ELECTIONS, OPEN BORDERS = Third World Countries. The USA is a failing Nation!" "Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona. MACHINES BROKEN IN REPUBLICAN AREAS. A NEW ELECTION MUST BE CALLED FOR IMMEDIATELY!" he went on to say. The last post referenced Arizona’s Maricopa County, which has a history of receiving criticism from the Republican Party of Arizona, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) over its process of counting votes.