Migrant Detentions In US Doubled Since Biden Took Office Despite Campaign Promise: Reports

Recent reports of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have revealed that the number of detainees has more than doubled since the end of February. The number of detainees has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000 as of July 22, according to the most recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That’s above the roughly 22,000 detained last July under then-President Donald Trump, though it’s nowhere close to the record in August 2019, when the number of detainees exceeded 55,000. The recent ICE study gave a big blow to President Biden's claim, who hoped he would reverse Donald Trump's hardline approach. Biden had promised to use private prisons for immigration detention, which house the majority of those in ICE custody.

ICE study resembles Biden failed to address the Immigrant crisis

According to a report by AP, the Democratic Party-led government terminated contracts with Georgia and Massachusetts detention centres, after its name surfaced in several controversies. The move was then widely appreciated by the advocates who hoped it would be the start of a broader rollback. However, irrespective of the advocate's precision, the Biden administration has proposed funding for 32,500 immigrant detention beds in its budget and have not snatched any of the ICE contracts. Earlier in the Trump administration, it had funded as many as 34,000 beds for various detention centres.

Detainees have been facing abuse and harassment in US immigrants detention

Meanwhile, the detainees have complained that they have been facing abuse and harassment in America's immigration detention system. Alexander Martinez, a 28-year-old, who has been staying at a detention centre at Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, said he has been facing racist taunts and abuse from guards and was harassed by fellow detainees for being gay.

"I find myself emotionally unstable because I have suffered a lot in detention,” Martinez said last week at Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. “I never imagined or expected to receive this inhumane treatment after contracting COVID-19.”

Another detainee, Allison Cullen, a Brazilian national, says she hasn’t been able to visit her husband since before the pandemic.

The couple’s youngest child was only a few months old when Flavio Andrade Prado was detained, and he hasn’t seen his now-2-year-old daughter in person in months, she said. "We were in this never-ending limbo," said Cullen, a US citizen from Brockton, about 40 kilometres south of Boston. "There is no easy way to talk to my kids about what’s going on and when Dad is coming home."

(With inputs from AP)

