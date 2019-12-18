Migrant Yogurt Tycoon Advises Firms To Invest In Humanitarian Issues

Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, said that the time of firms being run solely to maximise revenue for shareholders was over. He was in Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Financial Board(WEF) meet where he urged firms to do a little extra towards refugees.

Chobani a Turkish word for Shephard

The billionaire said that companies that fail to look past the underside line won’t survive as a shopper strain additionally to do good mounts. He added that he thinks that businesses that do not get involved with this type of humanitarian issues are not going to exist in the next generation. Hamdi Ulukaya, the man behind America's top-selling Yogurt brand Chobani, grew up in a household of semi-nomadic Kurdish shepherds in Turkey and then emigrated to the US in his 20s. In fact, Chobani itself is a Turkish word for Shephard. One in 5 staff at Chobani, is a refugee or migrant and is a nod to Ukulay’s personal background.

Talking about refugees, he further said that they weren’t solely amongst his hardest-working employees, they also had been additionally revolutionary and entrepreneurial– qualities bred in them by the necessity to survive within the hardest of circumstances. Hiring refugees is good business, mentioned the 47-year-old tycoon, who was awarded the International Citizen Enterprise Chief Award in London.

Read: Sri Lankan Refugees Held In TN For Trying To Return Home

Read: In Search Of Peace A Man From Refugee Camp Develops Video Game

On Monday, firms as big as Ikea, Vodafone and Lego collectively pledged about $250 million to programmes that assist refugees in entry jobs, coaching and training. Clothing brand H&M has simply signed as much as Ulukaya’s Tent Refugee. The trend retailer already has about 500 refugees in its provide chain in Turkey, which hosts the most important variety of refugees worldwide and has said that it’s going to enhance it to not less than 2,000 by 2025. Speaking about the challenges of hiring refugees, he said that it was not without its challenges which ranged from language issues and lack of coaching to easy issues like staff not owning a vehicle. However, he also mentioned it just requires a little bit of extra effort claiming that his extra work towards refugees paid off, in the long run.

Read: Travel To Turkey And Experience The Grandeur Istanbul And Popular Turkish Cuisine

Read: US Wants Explanation From Turkey On Threats To Shut Military Bases