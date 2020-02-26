Mike Bloomberg Almost Confessed He ‘bought’ Democratic Majority In 2018

Democratic primary candidate Mike Bloomberg stopped short of confessing that he “bought” the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives in 2018. During the 10th Democratic presidential debate on February 25, the billionaire candidate boasted about his spending to help elect Democrats to the House in 2018 which helped Speaker Pelosi to control it.

“They talk about 40 Democrats that were elected to deliver a Democratic majority in 2018. Twenty-one of those were people they spent USD 100 million to help elect,” said Bloomberg.

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this President, I boug... I got them,” the former New York City mayor added.

Bloomberg centred his argument around who can beat US President Donald Trump, adding he has shown in the past that he can beat Trump on the issues of gun control and climate change. The former Mayor emphasised that only he holds a proven record of successfully governing one of the “most complex cities” in the world.

“As mayor, I brought good jobs, good schools and safe streets to NYC's diverse communities. I also made mistakes that I regret. But I am committed to righting those wrongs: My Greenwood Initiative is the most ambitious effort to create black wealth in a generation,” said the septuagenarian entrepreneur.

Accusations are flying thick and fast as the campaign for the 2020 presidential elections is proceeding and the Democrats, especially Elizabeth Warren, who labelled him as “a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse-faced lesbians”.

'Release tax returns'

Bloomberg has been facing criticism from Republicans as well as fellow Democrats for alleged racism due to clip from 2015 in which he can be heard defending ‘stop and frisk’ techniques in minority neighbourhoods. Warren has now demanded Bloomberg to release his tax returns.

“He plans to release them after Super Tuesday. It is not enough to be able to say, just trust me on this. President Trump promised to release his taxes when he was running for president but never did," she said.

(With ANI inputs)