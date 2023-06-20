Mike Pence Dodges Question, Refuses To Reveal If He'd Pardon Donald Trump

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said that the indictment of US President Donald Trump in the classified document case sends a 'terrible message to the wider world'. The veteran US politician reacted to the indictment of his erstwhile running mate during an interview with NBC News. When asked about whether he will pardon Trump if he becomes the president, he dodged the question and bashed fellow GOP presidential candidate for making such promises pre-maturely. The former US vice president announced his bid to the White House last month.

3 things you need to know

In the NBC interview on Sunday, Pence said that he can not defend what is alleged but made it clear that the indictment of the former US President sends a ‘terrible message’.

He also dodged the question of whether he will pardon the former US president

Pence also expressed his shock over the fact that Trump never accepted his defeat in the 2020 elections.

What was Pence’s reaction to Trump's indictment?

In the one-on-one interview with NBC News, the former US Vice President reacted to the indictment of the 45th President of the United States of America in the classified document case.

“The first principle is no one’s above the law, the second principle is that every American is entitled to a presumption of innocence. Now I’ve read the indictment in detail and the allegations in the indictment are serious,” Pence asserted.

“I can’t defend what is alleged but the former president deserves his day in court, he deserves this opportunity to make his defence in a court of law,” he added. Trump’s friend-turned-foe also stated that the indictment of the former president sends a ‘bad message’ to the world. “I will never diminish the importance of protecting our nation’s secrets particularly those that bear upon our National Security,” Pence insisted. “We are the gold standard of Justice in the world and to see a former president of the United States be subject to an indictment by the administration of the current president, that he may well be facing again in the future, that sends a terrible message to the wider world,” Pence added.

Will Pence pardon Trump if he becomes the President

When asked if Pence will pardon Trump if he become the President, the former US VP dodged the question but went on to bash the GOP candidates who pledged to do the same ordeal. “I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty,” the former US second in command said in the interview. “All we know is...what the president has been accused of in the indictment. We don’t know what his defence is. We don’t know if this will even go to trial. It could be subject to a motion to dismiss. We don’t know what the verdict will be of the jury,” he added. Immediately after the business mogul-turned-politician was arraigned in for the classified document case, GOP candidates such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley suggested that they would pardon Trump if they get elected. “Well, I just think the question is, is premature,” Pence concluded.

What’s his take on Trump never accepting his defeat?

During the interview, the former Veep said that he had always hoped that Trump would come around to accepting his defeat in the 2020 US Presidential elections. Pence was reacting to if he would be still running for elections if Trump did not ask to violate his oath on January 6, the fateful day when Capitol Riots took place. “I would leave that to the historians to speculate. At the end of the day he did,” he said. “I’d always hoped he would come around on this issue (election denying issue) because no one who put themselves before the constitution should ever be the president of the United States and I’d hope that President Trump would eventually see that he was misled by the so-called legal experts,” Pence suggested. However, Pence made it clear that there were other “differences” with Trump when it comes to the direction the country and the Republican party was heading.