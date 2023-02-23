Mike Pence Expresses A Different Opinion From Trump On Medicare And Social Security

Differentiating himself from his boss, former President Donald Trump, Mike Pence, who served as the vice president under Trump's tenure, said on Wednesday that cuts to Medicare and Social Security should be "on the table for the long term".

"We're looking at a debt crisis in this country over the next 25 years that's driven by entitlements, and nobody in Washington, D.C., wants to talk about it," Pence told CNBC's Squawk Box.

Despite the fact that Trump's annual budgets include proposals to reduce Medicare spending, he has always tried to portray himself as a supporter of Medicare and Social Security, and he is again doing the same as he runs for president next year. Earlier, Trump, in a speech in West Palm Beach on Monday, said: "Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to cut Medicare or Social Security for our nation's seniors. We're not going to allow that." "They paid in, and you can't allow it and you shouldn't allow it," he added. He also attacked Florida Gov DeSantis, saying: "Ron DeSantis wants to cut your Social Security and Medicare." If reports are to be believed, DeSantis is expected to run for president; however, he has not announced his name yet.

Pence says there would a Republican alternative to Trump in the upcoming election

During the interview, Pence also said that he would prefer an alternative from the Republican Party to former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. "I think we’re going to have better choices" than Trump, Pence said on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" when questioned if the GOP should nominate someone other than the former president next year.

Pence also took a soft swipe at Trump, saying: "Our candidates that were focused on the past, particularly on relitigating the last election, did not do well, including in areas that we should have done very well," Pence added. According to reports, Pence is expected to run for the 2024 presidential elections, a move that could place him directly in front of his former boss. However, he has not made any official announcements but rather chose to say that he'll keep everyone updated about his plans.