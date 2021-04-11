Mike Pence Pleaded Military Officials To 'Clear The Capitol': Pentagon's Timeline Of Riots

As radicalised Donald Trump supporters, including extremist right alt groups such as QAnon, neo-fascist Proud Boys, and anti-government Oath Keepers stormed the US Capitol during January 6 siege, the then Vice President Mike pence made dramatic appeals with military officials to 'Clear the Capitol', a timeline of the riots released by pentagon revealed. The previously discreet document, obtained by The Associated Press listed responses from the federal officials including from the former Vice President Mike Pence, who had, at the time, issued immediate orders for the evacuation of the congress chambers in an urgent phone call to the acting defense secretary. "Clear the Capitol", Pence repeatedly told Christopher Miller as violence and chaos ensued inside the federal building premises, ransacked by the 'Stop the Steal' rally mob.

In a critical report, AP explained that the sensitive document of the timeline of Capitol riots showed that shortly after 4 pm, Pence made plea to the military chief to deploy the national guard troops to secure the capitol building. He had also demanded for a deadline for when they would be able to restore law and order, adding that he required immediate action from the security forces. As the insurrection panned out, Pence demanded military and law enforcement officers to tackle the unruly mob making advancement to interrupt the congressional certification of Joe Biden, and delaying peaceful tradition of power. The former Vice President issued orders despite the Trump administration and Pentagon officials’ hesitancy about deploying heavy military within the country following criticism of troops presence to tackle civil unrest following George Floyd’s death.

“Any minute that we lost, I need to know why,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, who investigated Capitol siege demaded in a report cited by The Associated Press. It stated, in the aftermath of the delay "rioters broke into the building, seized the Senate and paraded to the House. In their path, they left destruction and debris. Dozens of officers were wounded, some gravely."

1,100 National Guard troops were activated

The report outlined, that as the pro-Trump MAGA supporters barged into the front entrance of the Capitol building, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund called the commanding general of the DC National Guard, Maj. Gen. William Walker, asking to dispatch at least 200 Guard members and to “send more if they are available.” The request was approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who activated1,100 National Guard troops to operate alongside the DC law enforcement officers. In a subsequent phone call with a pentagon official, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, asserted, “We must establish order.”

In the details of the riots, The Associated Press disclosed that D-N.Y. Chuck Schumer “in desperation” called out “We need help,” after an hour or so the Capitol building was breached. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, made similar appeals asking the US Army to deploy National guards as fear and panic gripped the Congress members. The document stated that the siege was caused due to “intelligence missteps, tactical errors and bureaucratic delays.” It also outlined that the Guard’s role was delayed due to traffic checkpoints as White House aides, leaders of Congress, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence spent nearly 90 minutes coordinating the response to the chaotic situation.

(Image Credit: AP)