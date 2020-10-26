Mike Pence To Continue Campaigning Despite Coming In 'close Contact' Of Infected Aides

US Vice President Mike Pence is determined to go ahead with his aggressive campaign schedule with just over a week left before the US Presidential election despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides. As per reports, Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, October 25.

Pence's actions described as ‘totally negligent’

The news was broken by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In addition to Pence’s chief of staff, "a couple of key staff surrounding the vice president" are also reported to have tested positive. The Vice President and his wife, Karen, have subsequently tested negative for COVID-19. Despite testing negative, the White House has confirmed that Pence came into ‘close contact’ with infected staff.

As per reports, the US VP is currently adhering to the standards laid down by the CDC for essential workers which states that all those coming in ‘close contact’ with infected people keep a close watch on their symptoms and wear a mask when around other people. Despite Pence seemingly following the CDC protocol, Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at George Mason University has reportedly said that his decision about keeping up the campaign schedule is ‘totally negligent’.

The infectious disease expert also added that Pence’s actions were disrespectful to public health workers that have been working hard to fight the pandemic, as well as towards those who would be attending his rallies, as reported. At present, due to Pence holding the post of Vice President, he is considered an essential worker, but the White House has not provided reasoning as to how the election campaign can be considered essential work.

