Mike Pence Decries Coronavirus Threat, Says Increase In Cases Due To Large-scale Testing

The United States Vice President Mike Pence is downplaying the coronavirus threat despite cases surging in the country on a daily basis. Mike Pence while speaking to governors on June 15 reportedly said that the increase in cases is a result of massive testing being conducted by the administration. Pence recently wrote an op-ed in a leading US daily, where he claimed that there is no second wave of coronavirus and blamed the media for hyping the situation. As per reports, Pence visited Iowa on June 16 and had lunch with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, where both of them were spotted flouting CDC guidelines of wearing a face-covering in public. Pence is leading the White House's coronavirus task force.

Pence has repeatedly credited US President Donald Trump for his response and his 'efficient' handling of the outbreak in the country. Pence, during his call with governors on Monday, attributed the increase in cases to increase in testing and urged them to assure their citizens that it's just the results of the 'great work' they are doing. Pence, however, mentioned some areas where the rise in cases is not linked with the increase in testing. He mentioned North Carolina, California, and Arizona, where cases have been spiking steadily and said CDC has deployed additional personnel in these states.

Health experts disagree

According to reports, health experts suggest otherwise as they feel that the increase in cases is due to an increase in infections in the country as 18 states have been reporting continuous surge for the past one month. A CDC official while speaking to the media on the promise of anonymity said that Vice President Pence is cherry-picking data because according to them there is a continuous spread of the disease, particularly in low-income communities, which is densely populated with African-Americans. The official said that the numbers are increasing and there is no doubt in that and especially in states that opened up earlier.

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,16,000 deaths so far, which is the highest in the world, both in terms of infections and fatalities. Meanwhile, the world has logged in 8.1 million cases and over 4,43,000 deaths.

