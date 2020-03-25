US Vice President Was In Same Building As Employee Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

A United States Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator (FEMA) employee was reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and Vice President Mike Pence was in the FEMA headquarters around the same time as the infected employee. FEMA is leading the federal operations for coronavirus response on behalf of the White House task force, headed by Pence. According to an international outlet, FEMA, however, said that the employee did not come within six feet of Pence or any other task force principal for any period of time.

While speaking to the media outlet, a spokesperson said that all areas visited by the vice president and other task force members were disinfected prior to their visit. Earlier this week, the vice president and his wife Karen had also been tested negative for the deadly virus. The test came after staff from the office of the Pence was tested positive for the virus.

Temperature checks for those near Trump, Pence

Meanwhile, according to international media, the White House is taking new precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.

The temperature checks are also being given to members of the press. A member of the White House health team took the temperatures of reporters gathered for a briefing with Pence last week. Additionally, the White House has also instituted strict provisions for the entry of individuals within its premises. The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump had also tested negative for the Coronavirus last week. Trump underwent the test days after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, some of whom had tested positive.

(Image credits: AP)

