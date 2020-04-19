US Issues Ultimatum To China; Tells It To 'come Clean' About Deadly Coronavirus' Origins

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that China needs to be more accountable regarding the origin of the virus. In an interview on US media, he added that the country's authorities need to 'come clean.'

Pressure on China increases

Pompeo was asked on the program about an outlier theory that the new coronavirus was set loose on the world by a Chinese lab that let it escape. Pompeo said the U.S. is conducting a "full investigation of everything we can to learn how it is the case that this virus got away, got out into the world." "This is a laboratory that contained highly contagious materials. We knew that. We knew that they were working on this program," he added.

Scientists say the virus arose naturally in bats. And they say the leading theory — by far — is that infection among humans began at an animal market in Wuhan, China, probably from an animal that got the virus from a bat.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump warned China of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump, who as expressed his disappointment over handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by China, alleged non-transparency and initial non-cooperation with the US on this issue.

"If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," he told reporters at a White House news conference on Saturday. "You're talking about, you know, potentially lives like nobody's seen since 1917."

