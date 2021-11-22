Mike Pompeo Backs Call For Diplomatic Boycott Of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday, 21 November, backed calls of ‘diplomatic boycott’ of Beijing’s Winter Olympics next year. Both Democrats and Republicans have lodged a strong protest against the Olympics 2022 games in the wake of Chinese human rights abuses. It is to mention that China has arbitrarily detained more than a million Uyghurs in the camps, subjecting them to torture and forced sterilization for ethnic cleansing. Now, joining the growing call, Pompeo has also asked nations across the globe to boycott the Beijing Olympics.

The CCP has disappeared reporters writing about Wuhan virus, docs telling the truth about CCP labs, a prof tennis player, Uighurs, Hong Kongers & the head of Interpol.

Let’s disappear the Olympics from them & hold it in a place the world can be proud of. #BoycottBeijingOlympics — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 21, 2021

This comes a few days after US President Joe Biden said that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China. Biden backed the boycott of the Olympics, saying that it is “something we’re considering”. A diplomatic boycott would, therefore, mean that no US officials will be sent to attend the games, while the US athletes will take part.

Separately, the UK has also said that it is considering the boycott over the alleged human rights violations in China. UK’s Foreign Minister Liz Truss is in “active discussion” with other lawmakers in favour of the boycott of the games to be held in China in February 2022. British ministers from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration would not attend the Games, although some of the UK diplomats to China will, UK’s leading newspaper The Times reported.

China slams ‘politicization of Beijing Olympics’

Meanwhile, China commented on the “politicization of Beijing Olympics” saying it would harm the interest of athletes from all over the world. Addressing media reporters in the Chinese capital, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian highlighted the significance of the games and said that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the Paralympic games are “stages for athletes from all over the world.”

It is to mention that roughly 1 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own distinct culture, live in alleged ‘concentration camps’ in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region, which China calls vocational training centres designed to fight extremism. The rights groups have accused Beijing of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour. However, the Chinese government has rejected the allegations and characterised the camps, which it says are now closed, as vocational training centres to teach the Chinese language, job skills and the law in order to support economic development and combat extremism.

(Image: AP)