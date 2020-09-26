Pompeo Lambasts China, Calls It 'culprit For Global Pandemic That Killed 2L Americans'

The US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, on September 26, lambasted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accusing it of 'censoring and disappearing’ whistleblowers who tried to raise the alarm on COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, he asserted that the party led by Xi Jinping, was the "culprit" behind the death of over one million people globally. His remarks come as the virus-related fatalities surged to 208,502 across the country.

The Chinese Communist Party knew how virulent the coronavirus was. They censored and disappeared whistleblowers and journalists who tried to sound the alarm. The CCP is the culprit for a global pandemic that’s killed more than 200,000 Americans – and nearly 1M people worldwide. pic.twitter.com/PJ2YhaZba6 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 26, 2020

Pompeo expresses concern

Pompeo has been an overt critic of the Chinese Communist Party, Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed concern for the 12 Hong Kong rights activists who were arrested 2 weeks ago. As per reports, the detained activists have been denied access to their lawyers. Neither China nor Hong Kong authorities are reported to have confirmed who all have been arrested but local media has identified some of them as facing prosecution for involvement in pro-democracy protests last year.

Pompeo further added that the local authorities of Hong Kong are yet to reveal information regarding the welfare and charges against the 12 activists. A few days back, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that her government will provide every possible assistance to the 12 people arrested by Chinese authorities as they were spotted escaping to Taiwan to take political asylum.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus whivch emerged in Wuhan last year, has killed over 994,505 people across gthe world and infected 32,822,244 people . In America alone, the deadly respiratory infection has infected over 7,247,550 people. India, which follows US, has 5,915,753 cases and has reproted 93,461 fatalities till date.

