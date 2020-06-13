Mike Pompeo Planning A Trip To Hawaii To Meet Chinese Officials: Report

While US-China relations have deteriorated severely in recent months, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to travel to Hawaii to meet with the Chinese government officials. Politico reported on June 12 while citing two unnamed sources that Pompeo is planning the visit ‘quietly’ and all the arrangements are not yet finalised. The US Secretary of State has been public about his criticism towards the communist superpower on a range of issues from China’s development in Hong Kong to its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to international media reports, both the US State Department and the Chinese embassy in Washington have not immediately responded to the news. The already tense relations between the two biggest countries in the world have gone downhill with US President Donald Trump even threatening to cut off its ties with China. Just last month Pompeo had said that the Chinese government had the power to reduce the number of casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic only if they were more transparent about the novel coronavirus and even accused the mainland of refusing to share the entire information on the global health crisis.

China’s ‘callous exploitation’

As the entire US is rocked with the Black Lives Matter protests triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody, Pompeo accused the Chinese Communist Party of “callous exploitation” to justify its “authoritarian denial of basic human dignity exposes its colours yet again”. Furthermore, on June 6, the US secretary of State called the Chinese “propaganda” as “laughable” over the turn of events in America. According to Pompeo, when a church burns in China, the attack is “almost certainly” directed by the Chinese Communist Party”, whereas in the US if a similar incident happens, “the arsonists are punished by the government”.

Mike Pompeo, “The Chinese Communist Party’s callous exploitation of the tragic death of George Floyd to justify its authoritarian denial of basic human dignity exposes its true colours yet again. As with dictatorships throughout history, no lie is too obscene, so long as it serves the Party’s lust for power. This laughable propaganda should not fool anyone.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death for its own political gain will fail. During the best of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 6, 2020

