Mike Pompeo Says US Re-entering Talks With Iran Will Make Middle East 'less Secure'

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said Washington re-entering the Iran nuclear deal would make the “Middle-East less secure”. Pompeo, while speaking to John Catsimatidis of radio show WABC 770 AM, defended the previous administration’s work in regards to Iran, saying Donald Trump’s government was able to make “an awful lot of progress”. Pompeo, however, admitted the previous administration’s failure in getting a renewed agreement with Iran.

“The Iranians understand strength. They understand power. They understand resolve. We demonstrated that. And when we did, the Iranians backed down. We didn’t get all the way to where we would’ve hoped we could get in respect to getting Iran to stand down and enter an agreement that would’ve actually avoided them having a nuclear weapon, but we made an awful lot of progress,” Pompeo said. READ | Report: Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after smuggler shot

US-Iran nuclear deal

In 2018, the US government exited the Obama-era nuclear agreement with Iran, calling it a “one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”. Donald Trump accused Tehran of not complying with the arrangements in the deal and announced the withdrawal of the United States. The announcement garnered criticism from other members of the agreement, including Germany, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom. The US reimposed sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the agreement, which motivated the Islamic Republic to further violate the terms of the deal.

US President Joe Biden had promised during his election campaign last year that Washington would re-enter the deal if Iran agrees to return back to compliance. Both countries have signalled their desire to re-enter the deal but talks are yet to begin. The United States has agreed to restart EU-brokered talks with Iran but Tehran is insisting that Washington lift the sanctions first. Iran has suffered a lot on the economic front ever since the US left the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made the situation worse for the Middle-Eastern country.

(Image Credit: AP)