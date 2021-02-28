Mike Pompeo Slams Biden Over Mid-East & Climate Policies, Says 'putting America At Risk'

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, where he slammed US President Joe Biden for his Mid-East and climate policies. Pompeo, while speaking at the event, lashed out at President Biden and Democrats for "pretending'' to care about jobs in the United States. Pompeo said that Biden and his administration only care about what is good for them as politicians otherwise they wouldn't have destroyed 10,000 jobs by shutting down the pipeline, referring to the Keystone XL oil pipeline project between Canada and the US.

"I hear President Biden saying America’s back. Back to what? So back to pallets of cash to the Ayatollah, so he can build muscles that threaten us. Back to apologizing when Iranians tell our soldiers and sailors to take to their knees at gunpoint. Back to President Biden killing pipeline. Back to all the things that put America at risk," Pompeo said as he hailed Donald Trump's policy of 'America First'.

Pompeo hails Trump

Pompeo mentioned some of the key diplomatic achievements of the Trump administration, including the signing of Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries, and talks with North Korea. Pompeo claimed that ever since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks in Singapore and Hanoi, Pyongyang hasn't tested a long-range ballistic missile and nuclear weapons. The Republican leader also said that everyone thought securing peace in Middle-East without taking Palestinians into account would lead to World War III, but Trump achieved it with the Abraham Accord.

Pompeo also defended Trump's decision to kill Iranian Army General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq last year. ''This was the Iranian general who was trying to cause trouble for America. He was on a mission to harm Americans,'' Pompeo said at the event being held in Orlando, Florida. Trump is expected to address the conference on Sunday, his first public appearance since he left the White House on January 20.

