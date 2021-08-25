Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday has urged the Biden administration to ensure that American troops remain in Afghanistan until every American citizen is rescued. In an op-ed written by him for Fox News, Pompeo has criticised the Joe Biden administration for the current situation unfolding in the war-torn country. Moreover, he also remarked that the withdrawal of troops should occur on US terms and not the Taliban’s.

'Feckless, poorly executed withdrawal': Mike Pompeo slams Biden administration

In his take on the current situation in Afghanistan, Mike Pompeo has termed the US withdrawal as 'feckless, poorly executed withdrawal' that has affected American leadership. He further remarked that the American leadership is also being questioned by close allies like Germany and the United Kingdom. Pompeo has also hit out at the Biden administration as crucial American military equipment fell into the hands of the Taliban.

"The United States will need to reckon with these consequences for years to come," Mike Pompeo wrote in the Fox News

'Biden should commit to staying in Afghanistan until every American citizen is rescued'

Moreover, Mike Pompeo has urged Joe Biden to consider maintaining American troops presence in Afghanistan till every American citizen is rescued from behind the enemy lines of the Taliban. Hailing the Trump administration, Pompeo asserted that the previous government countered the Taliban threat with 'with American strength and smart diplomacy'.

"President Biden should commit to staying in Afghanistan until every American citizen is rescued from behind the enemy lines of the Taliban. And that withdrawal should occur on our terms and not the Taliban’s," he added

He has therefore demanded that the US government should be assertive in its stand against the Taliban and make it clear that US troops will not leave Afghanistan until every American citizen is safely able to leave. Further, he has asked the Biden administration to make it clear to the Taliban that they will pay a heavy price for harming Americans or denying them access to the airport. Among other demands put forth by Pompeo include military assistance for those Americans who are unable to reach the Kabul airport.

"No American should be left behind," concluded Biden

Taliban gives ultimatum to the US; Biden sticks to August 31 withdrawal plan

In a press conference, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the United States troops should exit Afghanistan by August 31. The Taliban's warning comes after Biden initially hinted at extending the Afghanistan evacuation mission. In addition, the terrorist group also criticised the US for encouraging the Afghan elite to leave the country.

However, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday informed the G7 leaders that he will stick to the August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan. Addressing the media, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the US is firm on its decision to abide by the current deadline for the final pull-out and evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

"We believe we have the ability to get that done by the end of the month,” Kirby said, referring to the unspecified number of American citizens who are seeking to leave. He said several hundred were evacuated on Monday and that “several thousand” have gotten out since the airlift began.

Following a meeting with his national security team, Biden has informed that he aims to complete the evacuation mission by next Tuesday. However AP reported that the US President has also tasked his national security team to create contingency plans in case a situation arose for which the deadline needed to be extended slightly.