Mike Pompeo Shares Lisa Simpson's Photo To Mock Pelosi, Tweet Backfires

This year's Union address by United States President Donald Trump witnessed face-off between House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Republican leader. While Trump snubbed Pelosi when she initiated a handshake, she, in turn, tore the US President's 74-page speech as soon as he was done. While these actions later faced scrutiny from both, the Democrats and Republicans, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also 'tried' to criticise Pelosi by sharing a Lisa Simpson's photo on February 5 but it 'backfired'.

Read - Mike Pompeo Mocks Nancy Pelosi With 'Simpsons' Meme As She Ripped Trump's Speech Apart

Netizens relate Lisa to Pelosi

The post without any caption shared by Pompeo to mock the Congress speaker turned out to be problematic for him. The netizens were quicked to point out the US Secretary of State has 'played himself' by sharing the scene of The Simpsons where Lisa tears down her own speech after witnessing the cracks of the democracy and the corrupt system. In that very episode, Lisa had initially written a speech for a competition hailing the American government and politics. However, while she was in the capital, she ends up witnessing the crooked congressman Bob Arnold taking bribe from a lobbyist for a logging firm.

The corruption opened Lisa's eyes, upon which she rewrites the entire piece with an honest assessment of the politics in America. Therefore, not only did the internet users explained the entire episode to Pompeo, some even made fun of him for not knowing the 'context'. Many netizens even linked the snippets of the episodes.

This scene is when Lisa tears up her essay on Democracy when she sees a lobbyist buying drilling rights from a Congressman. It's similar to when Pompeo had a Raytheon Lobbyist head his legislative affairs dept at State & then sold $2 billion is Raytheon weapons to Saudi Arabia. — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) February 5, 2020

You definitely have a thing about women who are smarter than you. — amy s 🍑 (@asluvsjess) February 5, 2020

How very appropriate “The image tweeted by Pompeo is from a Simpsons episode titled "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington," in which Lisa tears up her prize-winning essay about American values after witnessing a corrupt congressman accepting a bribe, shattering her faith in democracy.” — Tamara Brock 🦋 (@tamarabrock) February 5, 2020

Read - Trump Reacts To Impeachment Acquittal With Customary Aplomb, Says He's President '4-eva'

Lisa tears up her essay when she realises how corrupt the government is so... yeah? pic.twitter.com/GoNlXugYNI — chameleon comedian corinthian caricature (@natalie_hewitt) February 5, 2020

Exactly!!! This is the TRUTH! It's EXACTLY what's wrong with our government! @SecPompeo thought he was so smart! But it backfired! He & ALL of Trump's administration including Trump are traitors to our country. They schemed together to cover up a MASSIVE CRIME AGAINST USA! — Heather Rae (@heatherrae106) February 6, 2020

Read - Senate Acquits Trump On Abuse Of Power Charge

Read - In San Francisco, Viewers Express Disappointment To Trump Acquittal