Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Mike Pompeo Shares Lisa Simpson's Photo To Mock Pelosi, Tweet Backfires

US News

Mike Pompeo 'tried' to criticise Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Donald Trump's speech by sharing a Lisa Simpson's photo on February 5 but it 'backfired'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mike Pompeo

This year's Union address by United States President Donald Trump witnessed face-off between House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Republican leader. While Trump snubbed Pelosi when she initiated a handshake, she, in turn, tore the US President's 74-page speech as soon as he was done. While these actions later faced scrutiny from both, the Democrats and Republicans,  the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also 'tried' to criticise Pelosi by sharing a Lisa Simpson's photo on February 5 but it 'backfired'.

Read - Mike Pompeo Mocks Nancy Pelosi With 'Simpsons' Meme As She Ripped Trump's Speech Apart

Netizens relate Lisa to Pelosi

The post without any caption shared by Pompeo to mock the Congress speaker turned out to be problematic for him. The netizens were quicked to point out the US Secretary of State has 'played himself' by sharing the scene of The Simpsons where Lisa tears down her own speech after witnessing the cracks of the democracy and the corrupt system. In that very episode, Lisa had initially written a speech for a competition hailing the American government and politics. However, while she was in the capital, she ends up witnessing the crooked congressman Bob Arnold taking bribe from a lobbyist for a logging firm.

The corruption opened Lisa's eyes, upon which she rewrites the entire piece with an honest assessment of the politics in America. Therefore, not only did the internet users explained the entire episode to Pompeo, some even made fun of him for not knowing the 'context'. Many netizens even linked the snippets of the episodes. 

Read -  Trump Reacts To Impeachment Acquittal With Customary Aplomb, Says He's President '4-eva'

Read - Senate Acquits Trump On Abuse Of Power Charge

Read - In San Francisco, Viewers Express Disappointment To Trump Acquittal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA