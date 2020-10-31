1 To 2 Million Tons Of US Plastic Waste Ends Up In Oceans, Roadways: Study

According to a recent study conducted in the US, more than a million tons of plastic waste in America is being mismanaged and as a result, it is not landing in the right places. The study further said that waste equivalent to 1,300 plastic grocery bags per person is landing in places like oceans and roadways. As per the reports released in 2016, several countries have cut down on imports of American waste because the United States is the largest generator of plastic waste.

Study: America's plastic waste is being mismanaged

The 2016 reports also highlighted that out of 46.3 Million Tonnes of plastic waste generated by America, over 2.7 per cent to 5.3 per cent of the trash was mismanaged as it wasn't burned, placed in landfills or even disposed of properly. The recent study, published in Friday's journal Science Advances found out that approximately 1.2 Million Tonnes to 2.5 Million Tonnes of plastic waste has been dropped on land, rivers, lakes and oceans as little. Not only this, some part of this waste was illegally dumped or shipped abroad as well.

Environmental engineering professor and co-author of the study Jenna Jambeck said that if one drops 2.2 Million Tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste including bottles, wrappers, grocery bags and more is dumped on the White House lawn, 'it would pile as high as the Empire State Building.' In recent years, none of the studies has ever listed America in the list of the 10 worst offending nations for plastic waste in the ocean because the US Environmental Protection Agency only monitors the waste that goes into an official part of the waste stream like landfills and recycling centres.

'America is leaking far more plastic waste than estimated'

Due to this, a few researchers from the previous studies decided to look deeper into the matter to find what happens to the trash generated by the US. It was later found out that America ranks at the top third position in the list of worst ocean plastic polluter. This study also revealed that around 560,000 to 1.6 Million Tonnes of US plastic waste has gone into oceans. While highlighting that the US is currently facing 'global crisis of far too much plastic waste, the study's lead author Kara Lavender Law, who is a professor of oceanography at the Sea Education Association in Cape Cod, Massachusetts said that the nation is leaking more plastic than estimated.

Law also said that one of the greatest problems of all is that 51 per cent of the US plastic trash that is shipped abroad for recycling to other countries is not being managed properly. She said, 'We’re putting this in the blue bin and then it’s getting trucked to Boston and then it’s getting put on a ship that’s sailing most of the way around the world for somebody to unpack it and pick through it and cut labels off it in hopes that some portion of that material will be turned into (plastic) pellets and into a children’s toy or whatever.'

'US exports of plastic waste have declined dramatically'

Law also mentioned that the situation has been changing drastically because China along with other countries have now become more restrictive when it comes to US trash import and due to this more plastic is being dumped in the landfills in the country. Vice President at the industry group American Chemistry Council Joshua Baca said that as per the latest international agreement, many countries will stop important America's plastic waste from next year. She said, 'the best thing you can do environmentally is to produce no waste at all.'

(With agency inputs)