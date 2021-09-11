Millions At Risk Of Dying Due To Hunger In Afghanistan Without Taliban Cooperation: UN

Stressing on the need to bring the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan under control, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Sept. 10 said that the UN has to cooperate with the Taliban and hold a ‘dialogue’ for the solidarity of the Afghan nationals. Taliban has demanded that any economic sanctions against their regime shall be pulled out as the financial assistance is needed to rebuild the country, the world can leverage on that, UN Chief reportedly stated to a news agency. Furthermore, he added, that the recognition of the newly formed government internationally could prove to be disastrous. The Western nations including the US, the UK, France, and others in Europe have refused the prospects of that.

According to UN Chief Guterres, a lack of dialogue with the Taliban could turn Afghanistan into a terror hub, and consequently the violation of the rights and freedom of Afghan women. Adding that the world has no choice but to hold talks with the Taliban regime, Guterres stated that the goal of the UN is to ensure peace and stability within the conflict-ridden region and safeguard women’s rights.

The latter also stressed that there’s receptivity to have a dialogue, adding that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of going to Kabul in the future one day. Speaking about the Taliban’s claims that they would seek no revenge on opponents and that those who assisted foreign troops will be forgiven, the UN Chief stated, “Do we have any guarantees?” and added that he did not believe so. He continued that it is the world’s duty to extend solidarity to the people of Afghanistan who suffer greatly, where "millions and millions are at risk of dying due to hunger".

UN condemns violence against women

Outlining that there was no role of women in the recently formed all-male dominated government in Afghanistan, the UN stressed that the fundamentalists have been neglecting their promise to respect Afghan women's rights. A United Nations official based in Kabul said, “They [taliban] keep repeating the same statement that women's rights would be respected within the framework of Islam," but every day we are receiving reports of rollbacks on women's rights, for example, women are prohibited from leaving the house without a mahram or male family member, and in some provinces, they (are) stopped from going to work,” said Alison Davidian, a United Nations official based in Kabul at a virtual presser.